(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been officially charged with improper conduct by the FA following a controversial red card during the club’s recent 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

The England international was sent off for a professional foul on Cherries striker Evanilson, which resulted in a penalty.

However, it is the aftermath of the dismissal that has landed the 33-year-old in significant disciplinary trouble.

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Harry Maguire in hot waters with FA

According to a report from The Independent, the FA’s charge alleges that Maguire breached FA Rule E3.1 by using “abusive or insulting words and/or behaving in an improper manner” toward the fourth official, Matt Donohue, as he left the field.

Eyewitnesses at Old Trafford noted a heated exchange between the defender and the officiating crew after the VAR confirmed the straight red card.

The FA statement released on Wednesday morning confirmed that the center-back’s conduct was deemed “inappropriate” for a professional of his standing.

Maguire now has until April 2, 2026, to provide a formal response to the governing body regarding the allegations.

Also Read: Harry Maguire handed 15-month suspended prison sentence

How many matches could Harry Maguire miss?

The standard punishment for a professional foul (denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity) is a one-match suspension.

However, an additional charge for improper conduct typically carries a further two-match ban and a significant fine if proven. This means Maguire is facing a potential three-match ban.

Date Fixture Venue 14 April Man United vs Leeds United Home 19 April Chelsea vs Man United Away 28 April Man United vs Brentford Home

Three games Harry Maguire could miss if handed extended ban

He is already guaranteed to miss the upcoming home fixture against Leeds, but a guilty verdict would rule him out of the blockbuster trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, as well as the following home game against Brentford.