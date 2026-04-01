From Spain: Liverpool battling Chelsea & Man City to sign "unbelievable" €60m star

Jules Kounde and Tino Livramento (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City are reportedly all circling for the potential transfer of Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

The France international is perhaps set to be available this summer, with Barca open to a sale for perhaps as little as €60m, according to Mundo Deportivo, as cited and translated by Football Espana.

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Kounde has mostly been a solid performer for Barca, and has even been praised as “unbelievable” by manager Hansi Flick, as quoted by beIN Sports, but he’s had injury problems this season and it might not be the worst time for the club to let him go while they can still make decent money from his sale.

Barcelona have had known financial issues for a few years now, meaning raising some cash from a sale like this could be important to help keep them in line with Financial Fair Play.

Jules Kounde heading to the Premier League?

It’s anticipated that Kounde could attract a lot of interest from the Premier League, and this is not the first time we’ve heard transfer rumours like this about the former Sevilla man.

Chelsea have a long-standing interest in Kounde, with BBC Sport reporting that the Blues had a bid rejected for him when he was at Sevilla back in 2021.

More recently, Liverpool have also been linked with Kounde by Fichajes, and it could make sense for the Reds to bring someone like that in.

The 27-year-old could also surely do a job for Man City, who have not been entirely convincing for much of this season as they trail Arsenal in the title race.

Kounde would add experience to a youthful Chelsea side, provide Liverpool with a possible replacement for contract rebel Ibrahima Konate, and give City more depth and a possible upgrade on the likes of Nathan Ake and Abdukodir Khusanov.