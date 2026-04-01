(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United defender Isaac Schmidt is on loan at Werder Bremen, and they have an option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

However, the 26-year-old right back has struggled for regular opportunities at the German club, and they do not plan to be up for him. Schmidt is now expected to return to Leeds United at the end of the season.

Can Isaac Schmidt revive his Leeds career?

It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to provide him with opportunities in the Premier League next season. They could use more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and the defender could be a handy option for them.

The German outfit had the option to make the move permanent for just €3 million, as per DeichStube. However, he has not been a key player for them, making 16 appearances, most as a substitute.

Schmidt needs to sort out his future

The defender will be desperate to get his career back on track, and it will be interesting to see if he is prepared to continue at Leeds United. He was unwanted at the club before his loan exit, making just 14 appearances. Perhaps, leaving the English club permanently would be ideal for him. It remains to be seen whether any club is prepared to provide him with an exit route.

The player is still very much at the peak of his career, and he should look to join a club that will offer him regular opportunities.

Leeds United paid €2.5 million to sign the player, and they will look to recoup that in the summer. It is clear that Schmidt is not an important option for them, and they will prefer to cash in on him.