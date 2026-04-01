Leeds want to do business in January. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United are looking to improve their attacking unit in the summer and have identified Troy Parrott as a target.

The 28-year-old has done quite well for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie, and he has impressed with the Irish national team as well.

Leeds keen on Troy Parrott

The former Tottenham Academy graduate has also been linked with a return to the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether Leeds will be prepared to provide him with an exit route in the summer. It is no secret that they need a reliable goal scorer, and the 28-year-old could be ideal for them.

He could share the goal-scoring burden with Dominic Calvert-Lewin next season. Parrott has 28 goals and 10 assists this season.

The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for him. This is the right time for him to take the next step in his career and prove himself at a higher level. He might feel that he has unfinished business in English football. Parrott has been linked with a Spurs return as well.

Parrott set for England return?

“Troy Parrott deserves a lot of praise for what he’s done with his career”, Mick Brown told Football Insider. “It was a brave move to leave Tottenham and the Premier League, to go to Europe and focus on developing his game and becoming a better player. “Now he’s proving himself as a top player not just for his club but on the international stage as well, and that always attracts interest from Premier League clubs. “Every club in the Premier League will have scouts over in the Netherlands keeping an eye on the talent there, and he’s certainly going to be on their radar. “Leeds, for example, are in desperate need of a striker and have been keeping tabs on him. “They want somebody to compete with Calvert-Lewin or to play alongside him. “If there’s any indication that Parrott could be available this summer, I’d expect them to be all over it, because it looks like he’s ready for a move to the Premier League.”

Leeds United are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether they can secure safety in the top flight. They need to stay up if they want to attract quality players like Parrott in the summer.