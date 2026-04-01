(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed that the club will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker for Saturday’s high-stakes FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City.

The Brazilian shot-stopper, who withdrew from international duty last week, remains sidelined with a muscle injury.

Speaking to club media on Wednesday, Slot provided a somber update on his number one, while also addressing the fitness of several other key stars ahead of the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

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Arne Slot delivers update on Alisson Becker and Jeremie Frimpong

While Alisson’s absence is a major blow, there was a mix of relief and caution regarding right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The Dutchman was forced off just 12 minutes into his appearance during the Netherlands’ 1-1 draw with Ecuador on Tuesday, sparking fears of another long-term layoff.

Arne Slot on Frimpong and Alisson out (via Fabrizio Romano): “Jeremie, the national team doctor of the Netherlands tells us that it was precautionary that they took him out”.

“Alisson will be out for a bit longer”.

? Arne Slot on Frimpong and Alisson out: “Jeremie, the national team doctor of the Netherlands tells us that it was precautionary that they took him out”. “Alisson will be out for a bit longer”. pic.twitter.com/2UbDXmIoRt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2026

The update follows a frustrating run for Frimpong, who has struggled with four separate muscle injuries during his debut season at Anfield.

Liverpool fans will be holding their breath for the scan results, as the defender has already missed 25 games for club and country this term.

Liverpool to be without several star players against Man City

Despite the setbacks for Alisson and Frimpong, Slot was able to provide some positive news. Mohamed Salah, who missed the defeat at Brighton before the break, and Federico Chiesa are both expected to be available for the City clash.

Liverpool have also officially confirmed that Alexander Isak has returned to full training after suffering a nasty injury against Tottenham earlier in the season.

With Alisson out, Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to start in goal, while Dominik Szoboszlai may once again be asked to fill in at right-back.