(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool is keeping tabs on the 27-year-old French International and could look to make a move in the summer. They are looking to bring in a versatile defender like him who can operate centrally as well as on the flanks.

Jules Kounde is a top player

The 27-year-old has been a quality performer in La Liga, and he has the physical and technical attributes for English football as well. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool follows up on their interest with an offer in the summer.

The report claims that Manchester City have also expressed interest in securing his signature. They might need to replace players like John Stones and Nathan Ake in the summer, and the French International could be the ideal acquisition for them.

Finally, Chelsea is also keeping close tabs on the defender. Apparently, they have been following the player for quite some time and wanted to sign him before he moved to Barcelona. It remains to be seen which of the three Premier League clubs can get the deal done.

Liverpool and Chelsea could use Kounde

Liverpool needs to tighten up defensively, and they could lose players like Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez in the summer. Kounde could prove to be an excellent option for them.

His ability to slot into multiple roles and perform at a high level could make him an asset to the club.

Chelsea have looked quite poor at the back, and they need to bring in a quality defender if they are serious about fighting for trophies next season.

The player has recently signed a new deal with Barcelona until 2030, and he could cost a lot of money. Any club hoping to sign him will have to pay a premium.