Update: Liverpool given potential obstacle in bid to sign "outstanding" €100m star

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly face a struggle to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande as the club want to give him a new contract as a reward for his superb form.

The talented young Ivory Coast international is emerging as one of the most exciting up-and-coming stars in the game at the moment, and it seems only a matter of time before he earns a big move.

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We’ve reported that Liverpool are working on signing Diomande as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has confirmed he’ll be leaving Anfield this summer.

However, see below as journalist Philipp Hinze has posted on X about Leipzig doing their best to keep Diomande, even if he admits the player doesn’t look unsellable…

? Yan Diomande: Leipzig are planning a contract adjustment with a performance-based salary increase to reward his outstanding development. The deal would still have no release clause. Leipzig want to keep him another season, but the Ivorian isn’t unsellable – price tag from… pic.twitter.com/O8i3CDUAMu — Philipp Hinze (@philipphinze24) March 30, 2026

“Yan Diomande: Leipzig are planning a contract adjustment with a performance-based salary increase to reward his outstanding development. The deal would still have no release clause. Leipzig want to keep him another season, but the Ivorian isn’t unsellable – price tag from €100m and rising,” Hinze posted.

Yan Diomande transfer looks ideal for Liverpool

Diomande has shown immense potential during his time in the Bundesliga, and it’s hard to imagine he won’t be one of the top attacking players in world football before long.

The 19-year-old has 14 goals and six assists in all competitions for club and country this season, and that looks like just the kind of quality LFC need to replace Salah.

Liverpool spent big on new signings last summer that didn’t quite work out, so there could be some sense in more reinforcements in that area to make up for the lack of impact from Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

One worry, however, is that other clubs will get involved, with Sky Sports also recently linking Diomande as a target for Manchester United.