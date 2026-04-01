(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to improve the defensive unit with the signing of Pierre Kalulu from Juventus.

The defender has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent months, and Liverpool have reportedly made enquiries for Kalulu. He has a book value of around €11 million, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done. According to reports via SportWitness, Juventus will hold out for a substantial offer for him.

Liverpool could use Pierre Kalulu

Liverpool is expected to lose Ibrahima Konate at the end of the season when his contract expires, and they need to replace the French international properly. Signing Kalulu could prove to be an interesting decision. He has shown his quality in Italy, and he has the physicality for English football as well.

The opportunity to join a club like Liverpool could be quite exciting for him. Meanwhile, Liverpool could part ways with Joe Gomez at the end of the season as well. He has struggled for regular opportunities at the English club, and he needs to move on to regular football.

Kalulu could fancy a big move

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a reasonable deal for the player. Kalulu is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge and move to the Premier League. Liverpool could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies in the upcoming seasons.

It has been a disappointing season for Liverpool, and they will look to finish on a high. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies once again, and they need to tighten up at the back. They have looked vulnerable defensively this season. Investing in a quality defender should be a priority for them during the summer transfer window.