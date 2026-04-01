Man United in advanced talks to sign Premier League star, insiders also confident over another deal

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Jason Wilcox (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Everton central defender Jarrad Branthwaite, while Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly is also being strongly linked again.

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We’ve previously reported on Branthwaite being eyed by Man United, and it now seems the Red Devils are stepping up their pursuit, according to a team of journalists on X.

The report also mentions that United insiders are confident that Arsenal left-back Lewis-Skelly is eager to make the move to Old Trafford.

This is not the first time we’ve seen Lewis-Skelly to Man Utd rumours either, with Sky Sports recently linking him as a possible target for Michael Carrick’s side.

Manchester United double transfer deal – our verdict

It seems likely that MUFC have some interest in both Branthwaite and Lewis-Skelly, but the claims being made on X today might need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Negotiations can often happen outside of transfer windows, but it wouldn’t be super common for United to already be in advanced talks over a major signing like Branthwaite.

The England international is an important player for Everton and they’ll likely want him fully focused on performing at his best between now and the end of the season, rather than discussing an exit.

Lewis-Skelly, meanwhile, has not played much for Arsenal this season, so it makes sense that he might assess his options at the end of the campaign.

That’s quite different, however, from already being desperate to leave his boyhood club for a major rival.

Man United could do with defenders but have other more pressing needs

United might do well to bring in someone like Branthwaite, but it’s not exactly a position the club are weak in at the moment.

Likewise, Lewis-Skelly could be a decent addition but they already have Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu as options on the left-hand side of their defence.

With Casemiro coming towards the end of his contract and Manuel Ugarte performing poorly, it would surely make a lot more sense for United to start work early on major signings in midfield for this summer, rather than defence.