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Manchester United are now leading the race to sign Charlie Cresswell from Toulouse at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old is ‘very keen’ on a move to Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get the deal done. He could cost around £26 million in the summer, as per TEAMtalk.

Man United could use Charlie Cresswell

Manchester United have the finances to afford him, and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for the club. Manchester United need more quality in the defensive unit, and Cresswell has impressed with his ability, composure, and leadership skills in Ligue 1.

The former Leeds United Academy graduate is ready for the next step in his career, and the move to Manchester United would be ideal for him. He will help them tighten up at the back. The 6’2″ Englishman will add presence and physicality at the back for the Red Devils. The asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his potential, and the deal could look like a bargain in future. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United submit an official offer for him in the coming weeks.

Other clubs keen on Cresswell

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are also keen on the defender. However, they will find it difficult to convince the player to join, especially if there is a concrete proposal from Manchester United on the table. Cresswell has also been linked with Liverpool and Spurs.

They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down. Manchester United is expected to secure Champions League qualification next season and will look to fight for major trophies. The defender will be attracted to the idea of joining them in the summer.