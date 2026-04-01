Michael Carrick looks on (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Benfica defender, Samuel Dahl.

The 23-year-old left back has impressed with the Portuguese club, and he has attracted the attention of Manchester United. According to a report from Record via SportWitness, Manchester United have scouted the player more than 10 times this season.

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Man United could use Samuel Dahl

It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player. They need a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, and the Swedish defender could be ideal. The 23-year-old is a young talent with a bright future, and a move to the Premier League could be exciting for him.

Manchester United have done well to nurture young players in the past, and they could help the Swedish defender fulfil his potential. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount, the deal could be a shrewd investment.

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Man United move could tempt Dahl

Dahl will look to take the next step in his development and compete at a higher level. Manchester United could provide him with the platform to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season and fight for trophies. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and joining them would give him great exposure as a talent.

Meanwhile, the player has a contract with the Portuguese outfit until 2029. They are under no pressure to sell him at the end of the season, and Manchester United will have to meet their asking price in order to get the deal done.

Dahl has four goal contributions this season, and he could make an impact at both ends of the pitch for Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can wrap up the move in the summer.

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