£100m clear-out: Man United ready to boost transfer budget by selling five players

Manuel Ugarte, Marcus Rashford, and Joshua Zirkzee (Photo by Carl Recine, Mike Hewitt, George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to axe a long list of players this summer in the hope of raising around £100m from player sales.

According to Sky Sports, this could likely mean five major sales by Man Utd, including flops such as Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee, as well as players currently out on loan in the form of Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, and Andre Onana.

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The Red Devils are already also set to free up space on their wage bill from three players leaving on free transfers – Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, and Tyrell Malacia.

If all these departures go through then it should put United in a strong position financially, especially with that added boost of what now looks like very likely Champions League qualification.

Manchester United flops to be sold

It remains to be seen how much United can realistically hope to make from some of these disappointing players, but Sky Sports suggest they’re aiming for around £100m in total.

Their report states that Barcelona have the option to make Rashford’s loan permanent for £26m, but that’s not yet guaranteed.

However, the club can factor in £38m already from Rasmus Hojlund, whose loan with Napoli is expected to be made permanent for that price.

If Rashford does end up joining Barca, that’s already a total of £64m for MUFC, who could probably expect to sell the likes of Zirkzee, Ugarte, and Onana for similar or slightly lower prices.

United were busy last summer as they signed a new front three in Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo, plus a new goalkeeper in Senne Lammens.

They now need to do major work on their midfield in particular, so these sales could end up being really important to add to their budget.