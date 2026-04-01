Breaking: Verdict on 115 Manchester City charges as 12-point punishment & ban hits club's travel plans

Manchester City FC (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City‘s team bus driver has been hit with 12 points on his license and a six-month driving ban after 115 charges for parking tickets.

According to leaked information from AF, the DVLA have finally hit Man City’s team bus driver, whom we cannot name for legal reasons, with a big punishment after years of built-up parking tickets.

A City spokesperson refused to comment on the verdict, but it’s understood that there is huge concern among Pep Guardiola and his staff about how the team will now travel to and from games.

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There was some suggestion that Jose Mourinho could be appointed to this special role due to his experience and expertise in ‘parking the bus’, but Guardiola is understood to have vetoed this move.

This points to an underlying cultural problem at the club, however, with Guardiola’s side clearly ill-prepared for how to position their bus and avoiding double yellow lines, perhaps due to their manager’s long-held tactical philosophy that stands so much against ‘parking the bus’.

In other news…

There’s a lot going on this April 1st, with City’s 115 charges dominating headlines, but other stories to watch out for as well, with our round-up below…