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Marcus Rashford’s future has been cast into significant doubt following reports that Barcelona have allowed a crucial transfer deadline to pass, potentially opening the door for a dramatic return to Manchester United this summer.

The England forward joined the Catalan giants on a season-long loan last summer after a high-profile falling out with former United boss Ruben Amorim.

While Rashford has found his feet again under Hansi Flick at the Camp Nou, his permanent stay in Spain is uncertain.

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Barcelona’s buy option for Marcus Rashford expires

According to a report from Cadena SER, Barcelona’s option to trigger a permanent move for Rashford expired on March 31, 2026.

The clause, believed to be worth around €30m (£26m), would have given Barça total control over the transfer.

By failing to notify Manchester United of their intent to trigger the fee by the deadline, the La Liga leaders have lost their fixed-price advantage.

Conflicting reports suggest the clause might technically run until mid-June, but the consensus in Spain is that Barcelona are hesitant to commit to a permanent deal.

Despite Rashford’s 10 goal contributions in La Liga and the Champions League this season, his substantial wage demands, combined with La Liga’s strict salary cap, have proven a major stumbling block.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in a second loan deal, but Manchester United are understood to be against another loan move, preferring a definitive sale to fund their own summer rebuild.

Marcus Rashford might have a chance for redemption

If a permanent move to Barcelona collapses, Rashford could find a very different atmosphere awaiting him at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old’s exit was largely attributed to a fractured relationship with Ruben Amorim, but with Amorim having departed in January, the landscape has shifted.

Under interim manager Michael Carrick, United have undergone a resurgence, winning seven of their last ten games.

Carrick, who played alongside Rashford for several seasons, has won over the dressing room and is the frontrunner to be named permanent manager this summer.

If Carrick is given the job full-time, the prospect of Rashford reintegrating into a thriving squad, rather than being sold to the highest bidder, cannot be completely ruled out.