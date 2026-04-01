£260m valuation set for three Newcastle stars amid Arsenal & Man United transfer interest

Sandro Tonali celebrates scoring for Newcastle United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have set their asking prices for star trio Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, and Tino Livramento, according to the Telegraph.

The report states that the Magpies want £100m each for Tonali and Gordon, while Livramento’s asking price would be around £60m.

All three have been important performers for Newcastle, and they won’t want to lose them, so the club will hope high asking prices like that will put suitors off.

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After losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer, NUFC could do without another major exit like that, but we’ve seen plenty of recent transfer news reports which suggests these players are wanted by the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Sandro Tonali a man in demand

Tonali has been linked with all three of Arsenal, Man United, and Man City by Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Manchester United have Sandro Tonali very high on their shortlist for June, as reported. The player would be open to the move,” Romano also recently posted on X.

“Elliot Anderson, another name on shortlist but Manchester City are still ahead — with very serious interest.

“Man City and Arsenal, both also informed on Tonali situation.”

Anthony Gordon eyed by Liverpool

Meanwhile, our understanding is that Liverpool are leading the race for Gordon, so we could see another big move from St James’ Park to Anfield after Isak’s transfer last summer.

Gordon could be ideal for LFC as they prepare to bid farewell to Mohamed Salah at the end of this season, though other names have also been linked in that position.

Tino Livramento to replace Ben White at Arsenal?

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Livramento in a previous report from the Telegraph, and it could be that the England international will replace Ben White.

Livramento would not be as expensive as those other two players, so this might be a more realistic deal for clubs to agree with Newcastle.