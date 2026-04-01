Nico Schlotterbeck in action for Germany (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United have an interest in the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, according to Christian Falk.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Falk provided some insight into Schlotterbeck’s situation as he seems to have stalled contract talks with Dortmund.

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It seems the Germany international is keen for more time to decide his future, but Falk believes his club are concerned that the real reason is interest from Liverpool and Man Utd.

“Nico Schlotterbeck said that he must think again about the nearly finalized negotations about a new contract at Borussia Dortmund,” Falk told CaughtOffside.

“He said the reason for this is that the Club have fired the Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl (who was at the the table at the negotiation).

“But the Club think that this is just a Pretext. The real reason could be a new interest in Schlotterbeck of Liverpool and Manchester United.”

Nico Schlotterbeck transfer could fix Liverpool’s centre-back problem

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope this gives them another chance of signing Schlotterbeck, who looks like an ideal priority target for this summer.

Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger and will surely need a long-term successor soon, while Ibrahima Konate is nearing the end of his contract, so could be leaving on a free transfer at the end of this season.

We previously gave Schlotterbeck the following rating with the Transfer Fit system we use to predict the success of potential signings…

Nico Schlotterbeck TOTAL SCORE: 16/25 Transfer fee **** Performance *** Achievements ** Career phase ** Squad need *****

It’s easy to see Schlotterbeck having a positive impact for LFC, even if they might also do better to consider someone younger, or with experience playing in the Premier League.

United would get a similar score, though they arguably don’t need a new central defender as much due to having a lot of depth in that position, unless Harry Maguire leaves at the end of his contract this summer.