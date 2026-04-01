Real Madrid eyeing up surprise transfer for in-form Liverpool star

Liverpool players celebrate (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly showing a growing interest in a potential transfer move for Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike.

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Although the France international is not expected to be a target for Los Blancos in the immediate future, his impressive form for the Reds has seen him climb up the Spanish giants’ list, according to TEAMtalk.

Ekitike has started well at Liverpool since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, contributing 17 goals and five assists in all competitions so far this season.

It would be a surprise if Liverpool were to then let Ekitike go after just one season, especially as the 23-year-old still looks like he can improve even further.

Hugo Ekitike could be ideal Kylian Mbappe successor at Real Madrid

Even if this is one for the future, it’s certainly an intriguing bit of planning for Real Madrid as Ekitike could be an ideal long-term successor to Kylian Mbappe.

TEAMtalk’s report notes that Ekitike was signed by Paris Saint-Germain as a youngster with precisely that intention in mind, even if it didn’t work out for him at the Parc des Princes.

Still, it could be that Ekitike will get a similar opportunity again at some point, though LFC must surely do their best to keep him for as long as possible.

Hugo Ekitike to Real Madrid Transfer Fit rating

While it’s perhaps hard to see this move happening all that soon, we’ve used our Transfer Fit rating system to analyse how well this deal could work for Real Madrid.

See below as we scored Ekitike on five key factors, with his performances and age making him a good fit, though he loses points for what would likely be a high transfer fee, as well as the fact that Real already have a lot of top attacking players in their squad…

Hugo Ekitike TOTAL SCORE: 16/25 Transfer fee * Performance ***** Achievements *** Career phase ***** Squad need **

Liverpool certainly did good business bringing Ekitike in last summer, with the Frenchman performing a lot better than most of their other new additions.

A lot of money was invested in the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez, all of whom have been pretty underwhelming for the most part.

Ekitike’s fine form in the Premier League surely shows he could also take that step to becoming a key player for a major club like Real Madrid.