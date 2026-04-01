(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s decision to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach has come with a rare and stringent financial safeguard: a “relegation clause” that would see the Italian’s wages slashed if the club fails to avoid the drop.

According to a report by Football Paparazzi, the contract includes a specific provision designed to protect the club’s long-term financial health.

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Should the worst-case scenario occur and Spurs be relegated to the Championship for the first time since 1977, De Zerbi’s salary would significantly reduce to align with the second tier of English football.

Roberto De Zerbi: Tottenham contract details in full

As per reports, De Zerbi will earn a salary in the region of £12m–£15m, making him the third highest-paid manager in the Premier League, behind only Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.

The lucrative terms were necessary to convince the former Brighton and Marseille boss to take over a side currently sitting 17th in the table with only seven games remaining.

The report also mentions a “survival bonus” which is going to be a massive one time payment if he successfully manages to save the club from relegation with just seven games to go.

De Zerbi’s appointment has not gone down well with fans

Despite the high-profile nature of the hire, the appointment has been met with backlash from the fanbase.

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) released a scathing statement criticising the board for hiring a manager who publicly defended Mason Greenwood during his time in France.

Groups like Women of the Lane and Proud Lilywhites also voiced opposition.

De Zerbi arrives at a fractured club with troubles on and off the pitch, where the “relegation clause” in his contract feels less like a formality and more like a looming reality.