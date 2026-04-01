Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball with teammates in a huddle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Pervis Estupinan has been linked with a return to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The defender could be on his way out of AC Milan in the summer, and Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to bring him back to England. According to a report from Milan Live, the player is particularly appreciated by Roberto De Zerbi, who signed a long-term contract with the north London club yesterday.

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De Zerbi wants Pervis Estupinan

He has been appointed the club’s new manager and is looking to further improve the team. Ben Davies will leave the club in the summer, and they need to replace him. Signing an experienced left-back would be a wise decision, and Estupinan could prove to be a quality acquisition.

He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Brighton, scoring a stunning goal against Tottenham during his time in England. There is no doubt he has the ability to succeed at Tottenham as well. The opportunity to join the London club could be exciting for him. He has also been linked with Atletico Madrid.

De Zerbi worked with the player during their time together at Brighton, and a reunion could be exciting for both parties. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham come forward with an offer to sign the player in the summer.

Estupinan needs a move

Estupinan is not a regular starter for AC Milan, and they could be open to selling him for the right price. Tottenham will look to capitalise on his situation and sign him for a reasonable fee in the summer.

The 28-year-old Ecuador international has had just 891 minutes of league football this season, and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Returning to England could give him the fresh start he needs right now.

Estupinan was linked with Manchester United before the move to Italy.