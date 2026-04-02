Chelsea "chasing" €70m attacker transfer despite Arsenal already being in talks

Liam Rosenior during a press conference (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly one of the top clubs “chasing” the potential transfer of Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane this summer.

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That’s according to journalist Ekrem Konur, who says the Blues are alongside other Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United in pursuing Kofane, as well as Leverkusen’s Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

See below for more details as Chelsea are linked with Kofane, who could cost as much as €70m to prise away from Leverkusen this summer…

?? #Bayer04

Top clubs chasing Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane. ? FC Bayern, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle, Everton, Brentford & Barcelona ? monitoring. ? Leverkusen asking: €60-70M. pic.twitter.com/tpwTm8Uc3M — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) April 1, 2026

Still, other sources suggest Arsenal have the most advanced interest at the moment, having already had contacts with Kofane’s agent.

Arsenal in talks over Christian Kofane transfer

See below as Florian Plettenberg has provided an update on Kofane, having been the first to report on the Gunners monitoring the highly-rated 19-year-old…

?? Revealed exclusively today: Arsenal are interested in Christian #Kofane. They are monitoring him closely. His agent Eric Depolo confirmed via @DTalkingArsenal: “Yes, Arsenal’s interest is genuine. Mikel Arteta

likes him very much (…) There is contact between me and… pic.twitter.com/BdbRNcB0XA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 1, 2026

His agent Eric Depolo also told Daily Talking Arsenal: “Yes, Arsenal’s interest is genuine. Mikel Arteta likes him very much. There is contact between me and Arsenal. But their focus right now is on winning the league. After that, everything will start to move.

“He is a €100 million player. With Kofane, Arsenal will have a top striker for the next 10 years.”

Should Christian Kofane join Arsenal or Chelsea?

Kofane looks like a player with a big future, so he could do well to choose Chelsea, who are known for investing a lot of time and money in developing elite young players.

Kofane might well play more regularly at Stamford Bridge than at the Emirates Stadium, though there could also be a role for him in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Arsenal have some issues up front at the moment, with Viktor Gyokeres proving slightly inconsistent in his first season in north London, while Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have both struggled with fitness and form.

Kofane could clearly have a positive impact at both clubs, so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can maintain their advantage in this battle with Chelsea.