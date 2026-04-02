£21m star offered to Liverpool, Man United & Chelsea in exciting transfer opportunity

Denzel Dumfries in action for Inter Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs to be offered the transfer of Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries.

The experienced Netherlands international has had a fine career at the San Siro, but it seems he’s now available for just £21m this summer.

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That’s according to a report from TEAMtalk, which states that Dumfries’ availability has clubs on alert, with the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd, and Chelsea informed on his situation.

Dumfries could be a decent option for clubs to consider even if he’s not getting any younger, as he’s been a top right-back for many years and it’s not often players of his calibre are available for as little as £21m.

Will Liverpool move for Denzel Dumfries?

The report from TEAMtalk states that LFC are long-time admirers of Dumfries, but it’s not clear that a right-back is currently a priority for them.

The Reds signed Jeremie Frimpong last summer, and though he hasn’t had the most convincing first season at Anfield, it surely makes sense for them to stick with him for a bit longer.

It will be interesting to see, however, if they could be tempted into the market for someone in that position, as Arne Slot might do well to bring in someone who could at the very least give him an alternative to Frimpong if his form doesn’t improve.

Denzel Dumfries transfer looks an exciting opportunity

It also remains to be seen if other clubs might take up the opportunity to sign Dumfries, with Chelsea perhaps in need of someone more experienced in their squad.

The Blues’ current policy revolves around signing the best young players for a long-term project, but it also seems fair to say that that strategy hasn’t yet produced the kind of results fans would expect.

Occasionally moving for an opportunity like Dumfries could be smart business, and other clubs could also surely benefit from bringing him in.

Man Utd might do well to look for an upgrade on Diogo Dalot, while Newcastle are also mentioned and could do with replacing veteran full-back Kieran Trippier as he nears the end of his contract.