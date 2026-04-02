Bids made: Arsenal & Liverpool trying to sign next Vinicius Jr, teenager will already cost €60m

Arsenal and Liverpool want Eduardo Conceicao (Photo by Eddie Keogh, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Palmeiras have reportedly rejected bids for exciting wonderkid Eduardo Conceicao, with Arsenal and Liverpool among his suitors.

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That’s according to a report from UOL Esporte, which also mentions the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City as clubs eyeing up the talented teenager, who has been compared with Vinicius Junior.

The report also adds that his club expect him to end up moving for a fee of around €60m, similar money to Endrick and Estevao Willian.

Conceicao looks like a huge prospect to be attracting so much serious interest when he’s still only 16 years of age, and it will be intriguing to see how this saga unfolds.

Eduardo Conceicao transfer interest hots up

It seems Palmeiras have already had offers coming in for Conceicao, with UOL’s report mentioning that the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Man City have also contacted the player.

It is surely inevitable that this Brazilian wonderkid will be on the move soon, and his suitors from the Premier League will no doubt hope he can live up to his potential as the next Vini Jr.

Vinicius has become a world class player during his time at Real Madrid, and it’s easy to forget that he joined as a relative unknown when he was a youngster.

Endrick is yet to repeat that kind of success at the Bernabeu, but Estevao has shown huge promise in his first season at Chelsea.

Arsenal could do well to land an elite young talent like that, and they’ve had similar success in the past with Gabriel Martinelli.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might also do well to find the next Mohamed Salah with a move like this rather than signing an established big name for huge money.