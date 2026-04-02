Ibrahima Konate applauds the Liverpool fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool dressing room sources are reportedly now suggesting Ibrahima Konate is more likely to stay than leave this summer.

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That’s according to a report from the Athletic on Konate’s future, with the Reds undoubtedly hoping they can avoid such an important player leaving on a free transfer.

Still, it remains to be seen how clear Konate’s situation is, with the Athletic also suggesting there’s been no breakthrough on the France international’s new contract.

Will Liverpool keep Konate or sign a replacement?

We’ve previously been informed that Castello Lukeba is a target for Liverpool to replace Konate, and he’s expected to leave RB Leipzig this summer.

Meanwhile, Konate has plenty of interest as he’ll be one of the most exciting free agents on the market this summer.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for LFC and keeping him would surely be the better option, even if there are some other fine options out there who could plug that gap in Arne Slot’s squad.

Konate wants pay rise to stay at Liverpool

The Athletic are reporting that the main issue with Konate is a desire to improve on his current £150,000 a week wage.

The former Leipzig man would ideally like to earn a salary closer to the club’s highest earners, with the Athletic using Florian Wirtz as an example, with the Germany international on £250,000 per week.

It will be interesting to see if Konate ends up staying at Anfield, but it seems like a slightly unpredictable situation at this stage.

There’s some suggestion that Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Konate, so there might not be that many options out there for him, making staying at Liverpool perhaps his best choice.