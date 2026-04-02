"Serious interest" from Barcelona in surprise Chelsea transfer raid

Joao Pedro has been linked with Barcelona (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Barcelona reportedly have a serious transfer interest in Chelsea forward Joao Pedro, according to Simon Phillips on his Substack.

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Pedro is only in his first season at Chelsea and he’s impressed since moving to Stamford Bridge from Brighton, with Barca now looking at him.

The Catalan giants are perhaps set to be short of options up front next season, with veteran front-man Robert Lewandowski nearing the end of his contract.

Pedro could be a good replacement for Barcelona, though it remains to be seen if Chelsea would realistically let the Brazil international go so soon after signing him.

Joao Pedro transfer would surely be a mistake

Pedro has started well at Chelsea, contributing 18 goals and six assists in all competitions so far, and it’s easy to imagine he could be a hit at the Nou Camp.

Still, CFC surely need to do everything they can to fight off interest in Pedro, who is one of their more successful signings in recent times.

Joao Pedro Games Goals Assists Chelsea 2025/26 43 18 6

The west London giants have invested a lot in young players who’ve mostly been a bit underwhelming, with Pedro one of the exceptions.

Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jamie Gittens were among the high-profile signings in attack for Chelsea last summer, and they’ve all been majorly disappointing.

It could make sense for Chelsea to cash in on some of their young players for a profit, but they also need someone like Pedro to stick around if this is to turn into a serious winning project.

The 24-year-old might make sense as a Barcelona target for the future, though, as he’ll surely be open to a move away if Chelsea continue to struggle to get their hands on major trophies and regular participation in the Champions League.