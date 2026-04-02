Report: Manchester City star won't sign new contract as PL club eye ambitious move

John Stones celebrates with his Manchester City teammates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester City centre-back John Stones is reportedly a transfer target for his former club Everton as he’s not expected to sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The experienced England international has enjoyed a terrific career at Man City, spending ten seasons at the club and helping himself to six Premier League titles, the Champions League, and other major honours in that time.

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Still, we’ve previously reported on Stones being set to leave City as he won’t be signing a new deal, and there’s now been another update.

According to talkSPORT, the 31-year-old is being monitored by Everton ahead of his likely MCFC exit this summer, though we’ve previously been told they can’t afford his wage demands.

Could John Stones return to Everton?

It would undoubtedly be an emotional return if Stones were to go back to Everton after all these years, but he might get better offers elsewhere.

Our information was that Stones had interest from Bayern Munich and other European clubs, so it remains to be seen if EFC can realistically compete with the kind of money they can offer him.

Everton are building an exciting project, however, with the Merseyside giants improving since David Moyes returned as manager.

Jack Grealish is currently on loan at the Toffees from City, so it will be interesting to see if these clubs do business again.

More Man City exits

The report from talkSPORT also casts doubt over Bernardo Silva’s future at City.

As we reported earlier this week, the Portugal international is understood to have informed City of his decision to leave this summer at the end of his contract.

Meanwhile, there’s also some doubt over Rodri’s future, with TEAMtalk claiming he’s put contract talks on hold amid interest from Real Madrid.

Backup goalkeeper James Trafford also seems likely to leave after a lack of playing time, with iNews linking Newcastle with the former Burnley shot-stopper.