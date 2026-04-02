"Could leave..." - Liverpool given boost in pursuit of ideal transfer to replace Konate

Castello Lukeba and Arne Slot (Photo by Sebastian Widmann, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly look to have been given a boost as Castello Lukeba could leave RB Leipzig for below his release clause this summer.

As previously reported, Lukeba has interest from Liverpool and there has long been the sense that Leipzig would accept an offer below his €80m release clause.

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We understood that to be a fee in the region of €60m, and now Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany is reporting similar.

See below as the journalist has posted about Lukeba possibly leaving Leipzig this summer for roughly €65-70m, with the French defender also said to be keen on a new challenge…

?? Castello #Lukeba could leave RB Leipzig this summer after three years, with both sides open to a move. The club would accept around €65-70m, below his €80m release clause. 23 y/o Lukeba is keen on a new challenge, and his future now depends on incoming offers.… pic.twitter.com/P2b6dxvZCq — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 2, 2026

“Castello #Lukeba could leave RB Leipzig this summer after three years, with both sides open to a move,” Plettenberg posted. “The club would accept around €65-70m, below his €80m release clause. 23 y/o Lukeba is keen on a new challenge, and his future now depends on incoming offers.”

Castello Lukeba looks ideal to replace Ibrahima Konate

Lukeba has shone in the Bundesliga and looks like the latest talented young player to develop well at Leipzig before likely being sold for a significant profit.

The 23-year-old may well end up following a similar path to that of Ibrahima Konate, who also joined Liverpool from Leipzig a few years ago.

Now, however, the LFC defender is coming towards the end of his contract, with little sign that he’s prepared to extend his stay.

That could mean a replacement is needed, and it looks like Lukeba will be available for money which should be perfectly affordable for Liverpool.

Who else could sign Castello Lukeba?

If Lukeba really is set to move this summer, then other clubs will also surely get involved.

Arsenal have recently been linked with Lukeba by French outlet L’Equipe, while Manchester United have been mentioned as suitors by TEAMtalk.

Liverpool surely need a centre-back more than either of those two clubs, though, so Reds fans will hope their club can move into pole position to take advantage of this exciting market opportunity.