Liverpool "in contact" with agents of star cleared for €100m transfer

Liverpool FC
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Yan Diomande in action for RB Leipzig against Hamburg
Yan Diomande in action for RB Leipzig against Hamburg (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly maintaining contacts with the representatives of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande ahead of a potential summer transfer.

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The highly-rated 19-year-old has shone at Leipzig and they’d ideally like to keep him, though Florian Plettenberg reports that they’d sell for €100m.

Liverpool are mentioned as suitors for Diomande, with Plettenberg adding in his X post below that the Reds are in contact with the player’s agents…

However, one potential obstacle seems to be Leipzig working on a new contract for Diomande, who may well opt to accept the club’s wishes for him to stay one more year.

Yan Diomande could do well not to rush Liverpool transfer

Diomande looks like he could be ideal for Liverpool to replace Mohamed Salah next season, with the ageing Egypt international recently confirming he’ll be leaving Anfield.

It won’t be easy to find anyone who can replicate what Salah has brought to LFC, but Diomande is undoubtedly up there with the most exciting young talents in Europe’s big five leagues at the moment.

Still, the Ivory Coast international also has to think carefully about his development, and it might serve him well not to rush into a move.

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Leipzig are a good club for developing young players and giving them a chance to play and gain experience at the highest level.

Liverpool could also be a good destination for Diomande, but there’s also no question the pressure would be higher there.

Yan Diomande Transfer Fit

Using our Transfer Fit rating system, we’ve scored Diomande a strong fit as a potential signing for Liverpool.

Yan Diomande TOTAL SCORE: 17/25
Transfer fee *
Performance *****
Achievements **
Career phase ****
Squad need *****

He’d be expensive, which is one weakness, while he’s also inexperienced, but that means there’s a huge amount of potential for him to improve as he gets older.

How happy would you be with Diomande joining Liverpool? Give us your thoughts in the comments!

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