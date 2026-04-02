Manchester United's midfield targets have been named (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to break their transfer record when it comes to signing a new midfielder this summer.

As many as eight players are said to be on Man Utd’s list, with Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson described as the dream target in a report from Manchester World.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Red Devils are also eyeing Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, Sandro Tonali, Angelo Stiller, Joao Gomes, Mateus Fernandes, and Alex Scott.

We recently ranked Man United’s midfield targets, but the lists that are reported change slightly from time to time.

Overall, though, it seems clear that Anderson and Wharton would surely be the best options for the club’s needs right now.

Manchester United set for a busy summer

It will be interesting to see how much MUFC can end up spending this summer, but it looks like they’d be prepared to go all out for a real game-changer in midfield.

This will likely be funded by major sales as well, with Sky Sports recently reporting that the club were aiming to bank around £100m from letting the likes of Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee, and Rasmus Hojlund go.

We saw United spend big on an entire new front three last summer as Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko all joined, and now it looks like that kind of big investment could go on a new-look midfield.

Manchester United’s new-look midfield

United have Casemiro coming towards the end of his contract, so he’ll be heading for the Old Trafford exit this summer, while Manuel Ugarte’s poor form surely means he could also move on.

It may be that that means United end up needing to sign more than one of the names on their list, though that could be difficult when other clubs are also in the market for many of the same players.

Our understanding, for instance, is that Anderson is also wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man City, while Wolves’ likely relegation has Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle and more eyeing up Gomes.