Talks held: Real Madrid contacted over transfer that impacts Arsenal & Man United

Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Sandro Tonali transfer speculation continues as latest reports state that Real Madrid have been contacted about the Newcastle United midfielder.

The Italy international’s representatives clearly seem to be working hard to find him a new club this summer, with Real Madrid the latest club to be approached.

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Arsenal and Manchester United also remain in the mix, while Tonali also seems to have been offered to the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea, according to TEAMtalk.

There is said to be a varying degree of interest from these teams, with the report adding that Manchester City are perhaps showing the strongest interest right now.

Which club will Sandro Tonali join this summer?

Tonali’s future has been dominating headlines for weeks, and at this stage it’s hard to know if there is a clear frontrunner in the race for the 25-year-old.

Even if City are being strongly linked with Tonali in TEAMtalk’s report, Fabrizio Romano has spoken on his YouTube channel about Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson being their priority.

Real Madrid could end up being an interesting option for Tonali, especially as Newcastle will surely favour selling the former AC Milan man abroad instead of to one of their Premier League rivals.

Do Arsenal and United need Tonali?

Tonali has shone during his time at St James’ Park, but given that he’d cost £100m, according to the Telegraph, it’s hard to see him being an ideal option for the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd.

The Gunners already have Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi and it’s not clear Tonali starts over either of them, while United might need two new midfielders this summer so surely cannot spend so much on one.

Casemiro is set to leave at the end of his contract, while Manuel Ugarte has been poor and could surely also be on his way out.

Tonali simply looks too expensive for a player who’ll turn 26 next month and who is unlikely to improve much further at this stage of his career.