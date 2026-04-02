"Of course!" - Legend admits "dream" of becoming Liverpool manager

Liverpool FC club logo close-up (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has admitted he would love to have the opportunity to be Reds manager at some point in the future.

The former England international is one of Liverpool’s all-time great players, but it would also be fair to say that management hasn’t quite gone as smoothly for him so far.

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Gerrard did well in his first managerial job at Rangers, but has struggled in subsequent jobs at Aston Villa and Al Ettifaq, so it remains to be seen if he’ll ever realistically be a contender for a big job like Liverpool.

Still, speaking on The Overlap today, Gerrard insisted his connection with his old club is still really strong, and it would be a dream for him to be manager at some point.

Steven Gerrard on Liverpool manager “dream”

When asked by his old teammate Jamie Carragher about his ambitions to manage Liverpool, Gerrard said: “I’ve got a brilliant connection with the club, I always have. Probably a stronger connection since I left.

“Any area I could help in I’d always try and do it. But I suppose what you want to know is do you want to manage Liverpool at some point in my life? Of course that would be a dream.

“But I think would I be ready for it right now to take it over a period of time? Probably not.”

Gerrard also wouldn’t rule out coming back to LFC to be someone else’s assistant manager, but insisted it would depend on who it is.

Gerrard managerial record Wins Draws Losses Win % Rangers 125 42 26 64.8% Aston Villa 13 8 19 32.5% Al Ettifaq 23 16 20 39.0%

Will Liverpool change manager this summer?

Gerrard probably isn’t going to become Liverpool manager any time soon, but we could perhaps see a change this summer after a poor campaign under Arne Slot.

Although Xabi Alonso has been linked with the job, according to the Times, there is some uncertainty about hiring the Spanish tactician due to his preference for playing with a back three.

That could perhaps buy Slot more time, but it will be interesting to see which names could be in the mix if the Dutch tactician does end up moving on.