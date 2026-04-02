New Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi eyeing transfer raid on his former club

Roberto De Zerbi (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s new manager Roberto De Zerbi could reportedly get the chance to work with one of his former players again.

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Spurs are being linked with a new goalkeeper this summer, with Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen reported to be one of their top targets in that position, as per talkSPORT.

Verbruggen has impressed during his time at Brighton and it seems De Zerbi remains a big fan of the Dutch shot-stopper.

It’s also suggested in talkSPORT’s report that Brighton are relaxed about the situation as they have another ‘keeper ready to come in as number one in the form of Carl Rushworth, who has impressed on loan at Coventry City.

Tottenham to bring in a new goalkeeper?

Tottenham surely need an upgrade on Guglielmo Vicario in goal, and Verbruggen looks like a strong candidate to be their new number one.

It has previously been reported by TEAMtalk that Vicario could be replaced this summer, with Manchester City’s James Trafford mentioned as another option Spurs could look at.

Trafford has struggled for playing time at Man City this season, however, so might be a bit more rusty by the time next season comes around.

Verbruggen, by contrast, has continued to play regularly for Brighton, so would be arriving in north London in good condition.

One imagines we’ll see a busy summer for THFC, with Gabriel Sara targeted as a potential addition in midfield if they stay up.