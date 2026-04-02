Gabriel Sara of Galatasaray is a target for Tottenham (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Tottenham have looked to position themselves as favourites for the potential transfer of Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara this summer.

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Spurs have had initial contacts with those close to Sara to register an interest, with the 26-year-old understood to be keen on a move back to the Premier League.

Other clubs are also monitoring Sara’s situation, and you can find out the full list in my Daily Briefing report here.

Sara has previously been a target for Aston Villa but that didn’t materialise and it no longer seems to be a priority for Unai Emery’s side.

Gabriel Sara transfer situation explained

Although Galatasaray would rather not sell Sara this summer after his fine form this season, it’s generally felt that they would let him go for around €45m.

It’s not yet clear if that’s the kind of price Spurs would want to sign him for, but they have started to explore a deal for the former Norwich man.

The feeling seems to be positive, with Sara understood to be keen on returning to England even if it means sacrificing Champions League football at Galatasaray for a club like Tottenham, who won’t be in Europe next season.

For now, it’s not even guaranteed that THFC stay up as they sit dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Tottenham assessing transfers

Still, Tottenham are planning targets for if they stay up, with the north Londoners perhaps now increasingly confident of avoiding the drop after the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as manager.

One imagines Spurs might also have targets in mind in case they are playing Championship football next summer, but for now Sara is one of the main players they’re focusing on, and that signals some ambition and confidence about what they can do this summer.