(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have crashed to a 2-0 defeat at Anfield against PSG in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

After losing the first leg 2-0 away from home, they were hoping to overturn the deficit at home, but the defending European champions have managed to get the job done at Anfield, and they will head to the semifinals of the competition with a comprehensive result over the two legs.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool lacking quality in the attack

While there is no doubt that Liverpool put on a strong performance against PSG tonight, they were simply missing the cutting edge in the final third. Despite putting the away side under tremendous pressure for most of the game, they failed to create too many opportunities and get on the score sheet.

Former Premier League star Alan Shearer has revealed that the extra bit of quality and brilliance on the edge of the box separates the two teams.

Despite struggling for most of the game, PSG opened the scoring in the second half through Ousmane Dembele, who found the back of the net with an effort from outside the box.

Liverpool lead race for 14-G/A forward who “delivers week after week”, face club-record transfer hurdle

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Alan Shearer on Liverpool’s shortcomings

Shearer told the BBC: “That is exactly what Liverpool have been missing tonight and for large parts of this season; that bit of quality and brilliance, on the edge of the box. The way he shifts it is magnificent forward play from Ousmane Dembele. A wonderful finish.”

Dembele doubled the advantage for his team late in the game to secure a 2-0 victory in the second leg. They will now face Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals.

As for Liverpool, they will look to secure a top-five finish in the Premier League and qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. Hugo Ekitike picked up what looks like a season-ending injury earlier tonight, which will only make things harder for the team in the remaining games.

Liverpool star faces rumoured 12-month layoff after shock injury vs PSG