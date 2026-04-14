Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are looking to sign Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid at the end of the season.

According to reports from Spain, they are hoping to sign the 22-year-old as a replacement for Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian International has struggled for regular opportunities, and he is likely to leave the club in order to play more often.

They will need to replace him properly, and Garcia would be a superb addition. He is highly rated in La Liga, but he has struggled for regular opportunities at the Spanish club. It will be difficult for him to play every week at Real Madrid, and moving in the summer could be ideal.

Garcia has six goals and two assists in all competitions. He has also been linked with Newcastle.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal keen on Gonzalo Garcia

He has been linked with multiple clubs, but Arsenal are showing serious interest in signing him. The opportunity to join the north London outfit could be exciting for him. He could compete with Viktor Gyokeres for the starting spot next season.

Even though the Swedish international has scored 18 goals in all competitions, he has been inconsistent. Arsenal need a prolific goalscorer. Garcia has shown his potential at Real Madrid during his cameos, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Arsenal could nurture him into a future star.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Real Madrid set condition for Garcia sale

However, Real Madrid could demand a buy-back clause or a substantial sell-on fee in his contract if they decide to sell him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Arsenal needs more quality in the attack if they want to regularly fight for major trophies. Signing a talented young attacker like Garcia could be a wise move for them.