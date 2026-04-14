Ruud Nijstad is already being linked with a move to the Premier League, and Chelsea are keen on signing him.

The 18-year-old defender has impressed with FC Twente, and the Blues are interested in securing his signature. It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a concrete move for him at the end of the season. Chelsea will face competition from Spanish champions Barcelona.

Aston Villa are also keen on Nijstad.

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Chelsea keen on Ruud Nijstad

Journalist Geert-Jan Jakobs told Voetbal International: “If you believe the reports, the entire European elite is vying for him. Even before he had made his debut for FC Twente, the top Dutch clubs already wanted him.” “No clubs have contacted FC Twente themselves, but I did hear through the grapevine that Chelsea is interested. And that FC Barcelona has been pursuing him for some time. The question is what he wants for himself. A good agent would say that he should stay at Twente longer. Get some experience there before you end up in the second team of a big club.”

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Nijstad needs game time to develop

Nijstad is a talented young defender with a bright future, and he needs to focus on his development for now. He will have plenty of chances to play for elite clubs in future. Sitting on the bench at a big club would be detrimental to his development. He should look to join a club that offers regular opportunities. If Chelsea can provide him with the necessary assurances, the move would make sense for him.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Meanwhile, the Dutch will not want to lose the player easily. He has a long-term contract with them, and they are under no pressure to sell Nijstad. Chelsea might have to make a lucrative proposal to convince them. It is no secret that they need more quality at the back, but they should invest in someone who can make an immediate impact. An experienced defender would be ideal for them.

Similarly, Barcelona will need more experience within the team. Nijstad could be a good investment for the future, and it remains to be seen what they decide.