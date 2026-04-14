Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United breaks away from Reece James of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford on September 20, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Noah Sadiki has impressed with Sunderland in the Premier League since joining the club, and top clubs are now monitoring his situation.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United have been tracking the player closely, and they could look to make a move for the 21-year-old in the summer.

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Man United could use Noah Sadiki

They need a quality defensive midfielder, especially with Casemiro leaving the club in the summer. Manuel Ugarte has been quite underwhelming, and they need to replace them. The Sunderland midfielder could be the ideal acquisition for them. Joining one of the biggest clubs in the country will be exciting for Sadiki as well.

However, it will not be a straightforward transfer for Manchester United. Chelsea are keen on the player as well, and they are ramping up their efforts to sign the player. They have identified him as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez.

On the other hand, clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham are also monitoring him. It is clear that the 21-year-old could be a player in demand this summer.

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Will Sunderland let Sadiki move on?

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland is prepared to sanction his departure. They will not want to lose a key player like him. They have done well since promotion, and they are likely to stay up in the Premier League. They will want to establish themselves as regulars in the top flight. Selling their key players will not only weaken the team but also send the wrong message about the club’s ambitions.

That said, the 21-year-old could fancy a move to a bigger club in the summer. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. He joined Sunderland for £15 million last summer, and they are likely to demand a lot of money if they are forced to sell him.