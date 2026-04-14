Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate has been linked with the move away from Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old defender will be a free agent in the summer, and Liverpool has yet to agree on a new deal with him. However, a report from RMC Sport claims that Liverpool is now closing on an agreement with the defender. The talks between the two parties are progressing well, and only a few details remain. The player could sign a five-year contract with Liverpool.

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Liverpool need to keep Ibrahima Konate

The defender has established himself as a key player for Liverpool since joining them for a fee of €40 million, and they simply cannot afford to lose a player of his quality and experience for free.

Konate has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid in recent months, but it seems that the Spanish giants have cooled their interest.

Liverpool have looked quite vulnerable at the back this season, and they need to keep their best players and improve the team in the summer. Konate is certainly one of the best defenders at the club, and keeping him would be a huge boost for the club.

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Konate has not been at his best this season

Meanwhile, the defender will be looking to sort out his long-term future quickly and focus on his football. He has been quite inconsistent this season, and he has faced his fair share of criticism as well. However, he is very much at the peak of his career, and there is no reason why he cannot discover his peak form once again.

It remains to be seen whether the two parties can wrap up the agreement quickly. Meanwhile, Liverpool will look to finish the season strongly and secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign.