Liverpool FC breaking news (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

PSG are 2-0 up on aggregate against Liverpool after the first half in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

They picked up the convincing lead in the first leg at home, and they have done well to navigate the first half of the second leg, which is goalless so far. Liverpool had a glorious opportunity to cut down the deficit through Virgil van Dijk, but he was denied by an exceptional goal-line block from Marquinhos.

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Hugo Ekitike picks up a serious injury

Liverpool decided to drop Mohamed Salah to the bench at the start of the game and opted to start with Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. However, the French international picked up a serious injury in the first half, and he had to be stretchered off.

A huge concern as Hugo Ekitike is stretchered off during Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final against PSG. pic.twitter.com/X43BkmkIzV — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 14, 2026

While the true extent of the damage is yet to be determined, it does seem like Ekitike has picked up a serious blow, and his season could easily be over. With the World Cup coming up later this summer, there will be major question marks over his participation in the mega event as well.

Rumours suggest the Liverpool striker might have damaged his Achilles tendon, and he could be ruled out for 9 to 12 months.

🚨 اصابة هوغو ايكتيكي من طريقة الاصابة هي قطع في وتر اخيليس وغياب لنهاية الموسم 😱💔 فترة الغياب : 9-12 شهر ❌ pic.twitter.com/g3oF7espVN — عبدالسلام الشمري (@alsllmii) April 14, 2026

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Ekitike injury will be a huge blow

With Isak just back from injury and Salah not at his best, the absence of their top scorer (17 goals) for the remainder of the season will be a huge blow for Liverpool. They have had a disappointing campaign so far, and they are fighting for Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign.

Ekitike has had a reasonably good debut campaign with Liverpool, and he could have been a very useful option for them in the attack for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Ekitike has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid recently.

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