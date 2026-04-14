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Bazoumana Toure has been linked with a move away from Hoffenheim at the end of the season, and Liverpool is keen on him.

According to Sky Germany, Liverpool have become the first Premier League club to express interest in the 20-year-old, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. The German club will not sanction his departure unless they receive a club record offer.

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Hoffenheim want a club-record fee for Bazoumana Toure

They received €43.5 million from the departure of Joelinton to Newcastle United, and they will be holding out for more than that in the summer. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to pay.

Sporting director Andreas Schicker confirmed toSky Sport last Friday: “Bazou has developed very well. We brought him in from Sweden a year and a half ago. You can see week after week what qualities he brings. With him, it’s like this: if there’s interest – which you can tell because he delivers week after week – then it has to be in a league that Hoffenheim hasn’t seen before.”

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Reds could use someone like Toure

They need more quality on the flanks. The 20-year-old will add explosive pace and flair to the team. Toure has 14 goal contributions this season.

The opportunity to play in England will be exciting for Toure. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and Liverpool could groom him into a future star. Mohamed Salah has announced that he will leave the club in the summer, and they need to replace him properly. The 20-year-old could be a long-term replacement for the Egyptian International.

Liverpool have the financial muscle to be a premium for him, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to break the Bank in the summer. They need to improve multiple areas of the squad. It has been a disappointing season for them, and they are currently fifth in the league table. They were expected to defend their league title after spending nearly half a billion on new signings at the start of the season.