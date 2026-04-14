Liverpool will take on PSG in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals tonight, and Mohamed Salah will be on the bench for the Premier League champions.
The Egyptian International was benched in the first leg as well, and the decision to keep him on the bench for the return leg will not go down well with the fans.
Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.
Mohamed Salah dropped for PSG game
Fabrice Hawkins from RMC Sport has revealed on X: “Mohamed Salah is on the bench for the 2nd leg quarterfinal against PSG. It might be his last match with Liverpool in the Champions League”.
💣🔴 Mohamed Salah sur le banc pour le 1/4 retour contre le PSG. C’est peut-etre son dernier match avec Liverpool en Ligue des Champions @RMCsport pic.twitter.com/MTJj9OnZEx
— Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) April 14, 2026
DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY
Reds could have used Salah from the start
Liverpool need their best attackers on the pitch in order to overturn the 2-0 deficit from the first leg. Salah was on the score sheet at the weekend against Fulham, and he did quite well in the game. They could have used his experience, creativity, and goal-scoring ability in the final third.
Apart from his quality as a player, his leadership, skills, and experience would have been invaluable for Liverpool.
Klopp lifts lid on incredible Salah training secret that made him a Liverpool goal machine
Liverpool have had a disappointing season so far, and they are fifth in the Premier League table. They will be desperate to progress in the UEFA Champions League and to overturn the deficit against PSG, but without one of the best players in their history, it could prove difficult.
Slot has faced tremendous criticism this season for his team selections and tactics. If Liverpool crashes out of the UEFA Champions League with Salah on the bench, this decision could worsen his relationship with the fans.
Not just Mo, The few games at Anfield we have played like last year with intense, pace, aggression, fans got behind the team and team seemed to enjoy it. Those games he started with Robbo and Rio and they are on the bench along with Salah. It’s as if he doesn’t want to win this and wants FSG hierarchy to fire him so he gets the golden handshake
This is Liverpool we are dealing with, not any ordinary team, but FSG, Hughes, Edwards & others appear to have overlooked this in persisting in retaining Arne Slot as Manager. Slot has single handedly destroyed the dream team built by Klopp. Tonight is do or die for Liverpool but Slot has once again selected a strange line up that excludes Robertson, Ngumoha, & Salah, all of whom excelled this past weekend.
Liverpool need early goals tonight. Isak was not fit enough to start at the beginning of the season, but is suddenly fit enough to start after just returning from a six week layoff for a broken leg? What “protection” or “nurturing” does the in form Ngumoha need at this point?
I would have opted for a 4 3 3 formation for tonight’s game with the defence comprising of Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, & Frimpong, with Gravenberch, Szlobozlai, & McAllister in midfield, and with Ngumoha, Ekitike, & Salah in attack.
When will Slot be fired? If Slot goes, Salah and others may well stay and not leave.