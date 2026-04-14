(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool will take on PSG in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals tonight, and Mohamed Salah will be on the bench for the Premier League champions.

The Egyptian International was benched in the first leg as well, and the decision to keep him on the bench for the return leg will not go down well with the fans.

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Mohamed Salah dropped for PSG game

Fabrice Hawkins from RMC Sport has revealed on X: “Mohamed Salah is on the bench for the 2nd leg quarterfinal against PSG. It might be his last match with Liverpool in the Champions League”.

💣🔴 Mohamed Salah sur le banc pour le 1/4 retour contre le PSG. C’est peut-etre son dernier match avec Liverpool en Ligue des Champions @RMCsport pic.twitter.com/MTJj9OnZEx — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) April 14, 2026

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Reds could have used Salah from the start

Liverpool need their best attackers on the pitch in order to overturn the 2-0 deficit from the first leg. Salah was on the score sheet at the weekend against Fulham, and he did quite well in the game. They could have used his experience, creativity, and goal-scoring ability in the final third.

Apart from his quality as a player, his leadership, skills, and experience would have been invaluable for Liverpool.

Klopp lifts lid on incredible Salah training secret that made him a Liverpool goal machine

Liverpool have had a disappointing season so far, and they are fifth in the Premier League table. They will be desperate to progress in the UEFA Champions League and to overturn the deficit against PSG, but without one of the best players in their history, it could prove difficult.

Slot has faced tremendous criticism this season for his team selections and tactics. If Liverpool crashes out of the UEFA Champions League with Salah on the bench, this decision could worsen his relationship with the fans.