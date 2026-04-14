Moises Caicedo of Chelsea breaks away from Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have had a disappointing season so far, and they are 18th in the Premier League table.

They are fighting the relegation battle, and multiple players from the London club have been linked with potential exits. According to reports from Spain, Mohammed Kudus is now a target for Manchester United and Chelsea.

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Mohammed Kudus has done well at Spurs

The 25-year-old African joined Tottenham from West Ham United at the start of the season, and he was quite impressive for them before his injury blow. Manchester United and Chelsea are now looking to secure his signature in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can hold onto him. They must secure safety in the Premier League in order to keep quality players like him. The Ghana International will not want to compete in the second division of English football next season.

Kudus could prove to be a very handy option for Manchester United. They need more quality on the flanks, and the 25-year-old is capable of operating on either wing. He will add goals and creativity to the team. He is a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he could settle in quickly at Old Trafford and make an immediate impact.

Kudus has 22 goals and 19 assists since the move to England (for West Ham and Spurs).

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Kudus would improve both teams

Manchester United values his versatility and technical liability in the final third. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official proposal in the summer.

Similarly, Chelsea needs more quality on the flanks as well. They have invested in Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens at the start of the season. However, both players have been underwhelming. The Tottenham attacker could be a very useful option for them in the attack.

He can operate on either flank as well as centrally. He could transform both teams’ attacks.