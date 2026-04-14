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Maghnes Akliouche could be on his way to the Premier League during the summer transfer window, and Manchester United are keeping tabs on him.

According to a report from Football Insider, they are looking to bring in a right-sided attacker, and a 24-year-old fits the profile. He has been in impressive form for AS Monaco, registering 15 goal contributions across all competitions.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen on Akliouche.

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Man United could use Maghnes Akliouche

Akliouche will add pace, flair and technical ability in the final third for Manchester United. They are pushing for a top-three finish in the Premier League, and they will be hoping to fight for trophies next year. They need to keep improving the team in order to compete with elite clubs in the UEFA Champions League next season. Adding more creativity in the final third would be a wise decision.

The report claims that the player could cost around £40 million. It seems reasonable for a player of his potential, and Manchester United should be able to afford him. The 24-year-old has the attributes to justify the outlay in the near future.

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Akliouche asking price set

Pete O’Rourke explained: “I’m sure there’ll be a number of clubs who’ll be keeping tabs on Akliouche this summer. “He’s under contract at Monaco until 2029, so they would demand a decent fee for him, probably around £40m plus.”

The opportunity to move to Manchester United could be exciting for him. It would be the ideal next step for him, and he would get to prove himself at a higher level. Manchester United have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the development of the International. Regular football in England could help him improve further and establish himself as a key player for club and country.