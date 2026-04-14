(Photo by Justin Setterfield, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he is a target for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report from talkSPORT, the Premier League clubs are keen on signing a 28-year-old on a bargain, and the player is hoping to sort out his future quickly.

There has been interest from clubs in Italy, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with an official proposal at the end of the season.

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Man United eye Marcos Senesi move

Manchester United are looking to add more quality and depth to the defensive unit despite agreeing on a new deal with Harry Maguire. They need to build for the future, and the 28-year-old could be a handy option. The South American has shown his quality in the Premier League, and he is at the peak of his career. This is the right time for Senesi to take on a new challenge and move to Manchester United.

It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the country. Manchester United are pushing for a top-three finish in the Premier League this season, and they are likely to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season. That would make them an attractive destination for players.

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Spurs also keen on Senesi

Meanwhile, Tottenham are also interested in the Argentine defender. However, they are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and the defender is not keen on dropping down to the second division. For the move to go through, Tottenham will need to secure Premier League safety.

Whoever ends up signing the 28-year-old on a free transfer could have a major bargain on their hands.