Watch: Arda Guler scores stunning free-kick vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich
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Real Madrid star Arda Guler has just scored an outrageous freekick to restore the lead for the visitors at the Allianz Arena.

Having already scored one from long range inside one minute following a howler from Manuel Neuer, the young Turk was at it again, this time curling an-inch perfect free-kick straight into the top left corner.

The goal was as good as it gets, with Neuer trying his best to get to it but it was so well placed that he could only get his finger tips to it as it curled straight into the top right corner.

Watch the free-kick below:

 

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