Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, speaks to Marc Cucurella of Chelsea. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Sunderland defensive midfielder Noah Sadiki at the end of the season.

According to reports from Spain, they have identified the 21-year-old as a key target for the summer transfer window. The DR Congo International has impressed in the Premier League since joining the Black Cats at the start of the season. It will be difficult for them to hold onto him beyond this season. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also admire the player.

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Sunderland will not want to lose Noah Sadiki

The 21-year-old midfielder has a contract with Sunderland until 2030, and they are under no pressure to sanction his departure in the summer. Arsenal will have to pay a premium to get the deal done. They could use an upgrade on Christian Norgaard, and signing the Sunderland star could be a wise investment. He is a young player with a bright future, and Arsenal could groom him into a star. He will add physicality and defensive cover to the team.

The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the country will be exciting for Sadiki as well.

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Spurs and Chelsea eye Sadiki move

Tottenham will need to replace Joao Palhinha. The Portuguese international will leave the club when his loan expires. They need a defensive presence in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old Sunderland star could be the ideal fit for them.

Chelsea already have Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia at their disposal. It will be interesting to see how they accommodate the 21-year-old in the starting lineup if they end up signing him. Sadiki will want to play regularly. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not appeal to him.