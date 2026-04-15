Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on the highly talented Fredrikstad FK midfielder Eirik Granaas.

According to a report from TV2, Arsenal are interested in the 16-year-old midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in the summer. He could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the club.

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Eirik Granaas on the radar of top clubs

The 16-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and multiple clubs are scouting him. Along with Arsenal, RB Leipzig are keeping tabs on the talented young midfielder as well.

The opportunity to join a big club in the summer will be exciting for Granaas, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He has a contract with the Norwegian club until December 20 27, and he could be available for a reasonable fee in the summer. That said, TV2 claims the Norwegian outfit will hold out for a club-record fee for the youngster. They sold Fallou Fall for just under 40 million kroner last year, and they will demand more than that for Granaas.

Arsenal have the financial muscle to get across the line, and they will be an attractive destination for the young playmaker as well. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they have an outstanding track record of grooming young players. They could help Granaas fulfil his tremendous potential.

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What next for Granaas?

The 16-year-old has already broken through to the first team seen at the Norwegian club, and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to live in the summer. He needs regular high-level opportunities to continue his development. At Arsenal, he is unlikely to get opportunities in the Premier League right away.

Granaas should focus on his development for now. He will have plenty of opportunities to play for elite clubs if he fulfils his potential in future.

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