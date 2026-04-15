***LEFT IMAGE***Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on. ***RIGHT IMAGE***Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Igor Paixao has been linked with a move away from Marseille, and Liverpool are interested in securing his signature.

The 25-year-old has impressed with his explosive pace and dribbling ability at the French club. Liverpool is looking to add more cutting-edge in the final third, and they believe the 25-year-old Brazilian could be an excellent addition for them.

Paixao joined Marseille for a fee of €30 million, and the French outfit could look to double their investment in the player, as per SportsBoom. He has 19 goal contributions this season.

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Igor Paixao is in demand

Along with Liverpool, Arsenal are also keeping tabs on his situation. Both teams need more quality in the final third. The Brazilian will add unpredictability and technical ability to the team.

The opportunity to play for Arsenal or Liverpool will be hard to turn down. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price for him. €60 million is a lot of money, and they will hope to sign the player for a more reasonable fee.

The report claims that Arsenal are preparing an offer of €35 million plus bonuses for the Brazilian attacker. It remains to be seen whether they can beat Liverpool to his signature.

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Both clubs could use Paixao

Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze have not lived up to expectations since joining the club, and Arsenal need someone who can take on defenders, beat them in 1v1 situations, and create opportunities.

Liverpool will need to replace Mohamed Salah, who has announced he will leave the club in the summer. It remains to be seen where the Brazilian ends up. Liverpool has been tracking Paixao for over a year.