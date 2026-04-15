(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Marco Palestra has been linked with a move away from Italy at the end of the season, and Arsenal are interested in him.

The 21-year-old right back is currently on loan at Cagliari, and he will return to Atalanta at the end of the season. Arsenal have been monitoring his progress and are keen to secure his signature. They could offer over €40 million to sign the player.

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Arsenal and Man City eye Marco Palestra

However, a report from Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Manchester City are also interested in the defender. Arsenal could use an upgrade on Ben White, and the Italian would be an excellent addition. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he has shown his quality in Italy this season. He has technical attributes for English football as well. Arsenal could nurture him into a future star.

Palestra has also been linked with Tottenham and Liverpool.

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Gunners are also keen on Andrea Cambiaso

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso. Myles Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a move away from Arsenal due to the lack of playing time. They will need to replace him if he moves on.

Having a specialist left back would be ideal for them. Cambiaso has been a star for Juventus. However, he will need guaranteed gametime, and he might not want to join Arsenal as a squad player. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal is prepared to provide him with a clear and defined role in the starting lineup. There is no doubt that he is good enough for the Premier League, and he could help Arsenal improve at both ends of the pitch.

Cambiaso has also been linked with Liverpool.

Palestra and Cambiaso could add a new dimension to the Arsenal team if they join the club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.