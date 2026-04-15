Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are prepared to sanction the departures of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz at the end of the season.

Jesus has recently returned from injury and has struggled for gametime with the London club. He needs to leave in order to play more often. It is no surprise that Arsenal are prepared to sanction his departure. Jesus is not a guaranteed starter for them, and they should look to cash in on the Brazilian and invest the proceeds into the squad.

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Arsenal ready to sell Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus

According to reports from Spain, they are prepared to sell Jesus for €40 million in the summer. On the other hand, Havertz has fallen down the picking order at the north London club, and he could be sold for a fee of around €80 million. The German International has not been able to make the desired impact since joining Arsenal, even though he has shown flashes of his quality at times, and he has scored some important goals for the club.

Havertz has 33 goals and 16 assists in 104 matches for the Gunners.

The report claims that Arsenal view Viktor Gyokeres as the focal point of their attacking unit going forward, and therefore, they would be prepared to sell the two players for a substantial sum in the summer.

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Can Arsenal afford to sell Havertz and Jesus?

Arsenal will be hoping to fight for League titles and the Champions League in the coming season. They need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions. Keeping multiple quality players at the club should be a priority for them. Havertz and Jesus are dynamic attackers who can slot into multiple roles and perform at a high level. They could prove very useful to the club in the future.

Havertz, in particular, is a technically gifted player and tactically quite intelligent. He has been labelled as an “amazing player” by his teammates in the past. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.