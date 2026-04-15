Arsenal star open to summer exit, change of agent sparks speculation over future

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus could find himself at the center of transfer speculation this summer, with reports suggesting the Brazilian striker is willing to consider potential offers should interest arise.



According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old recently changed representation, a move that often signals preparation for key career decisions, although his immediate focus remains on finishing the current season strongly with the Gunners.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Jesus remains under contract at Arsenal until 2027, giving the club a strong position in any negotiations.

However, with Arsenal continuing to refine their attacking options and explore potential new signings, the coming transfer window could present opportunities for both player and club to reassess their long-term plans.

Change of agent signals at possible move for Jesus

Romano has reported that Jesus’ new representation could open the door to fresh discussions regarding his future, even though no formal move is currently underway.

Since joining Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022, Jesus has been an important figure in Mikel Arteta’s tactical system.

However, injuries have disrupted his rhythm in recent seasons, limiting his ability to deliver consistent goal-scoring numbers.

Also, the arrival of Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres at the club has limited the playing time that Jesus used to get at the club.

The Brazilian attacker has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium and that could force him to look at other options in the market.

Arsenal transfer strategy could influence the decision of Jesus

Arsenal are widely expected to strengthen their forward line in the summer, particularly as the club seeks a reliable, high-output striker capable of delivering consistently in major competitions.

Although they have Gyokeres has who impressed this season but they are still being linked with new attackers to lead their attack.

One such name is Atletico Madrid attacker Julian Alvarez, who according to our exclusive today, remains high at the wishlist for Arteta and his management.

If Arsenal do bring in a new striker, it could affect Jesus’ role within the squad.

While his versatility remains a significant advantage, allowing him to operate across the front line, increased competition could prompt both player and club to evaluate the most suitable path forward.

Arsenal ready to sign 22-year-old La Liga ace as club sets strict terms for transfer